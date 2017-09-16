The Maryville Fire Department hosted a memorial service honoring firefighters and first responders who lost their lives due to the terrorist attacks on the twin towers in New York City on September 11, 2001.

The service also honored the men and women who serve in the armed forces. In his speech, Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh stated, “These brave men unselfishly entered the towering infernos. These firefighters, just by doing the job they loved, paid the ultimate price. They answered their last alarm on that tragic September day. These firefighters are gone, but they will never be forgotten.”

For more photos, see the printed Nodaway News Leader.