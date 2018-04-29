The Maryville R-II Board of Education reorganized the board during its regular meeting on April 16.

The school board voted Josh McKim as the president and the Missouri School Board Association delegate for the 2017-2018 school year. Rob Sparks will be vice-president and Missouri School Board Association alternate. Elaine Wilson will be the AEL Advisory Board representative and Roger Baker will serve as the district’s Fraud Risk Committee representative.

The following evaluation plans were approved: District Evaluation Plan, Early Childhood Education Services, Personnel Services and Special Education/ECSE Services.

An agreement between the district and Douglas Pappert as contractor of visually impaired was approved.

The board voted to submit an application to the Gladys Rickard Charitable Trust Grant to upgrade the elementary playground.

Several staffing revisions were approved including: adding a high school special education paraprofessional, closing a certified position, transferring the visually impaired teacher from middle school to high school, replacing the high school librarian position with a paraprofessional position, increase the technology position to 40 hours per week, closing a special education position at the learning center and closing a behavioral position at the elementary school.

Walter Concrete Construction, Maryville, was awarded the bid for work at the middle school for $33,950.

The bid for speech implementer supervision services was awarded to Renae Luke of Luke Therapy Services, LLC, Maryville, for $60 per hour.

The board voted to change the district policy to allow part-time employees to accrue sick and personal leave on a pro-rata basis.

Teacher materials have been purchased for the new ReadyMath curriculum.

Summer school registration is still open. Currently, there are approximately 200 students enrolled.

The school has released the annual request for proposals for technology equipment.

Summer dead periods will be June 30 to July 8 for all activities and July 28 to August 5 for athletics.

The maintenance crew is finishing the interior of the new district office, currently installing flooring, plumbing fixtures and electrical devices.

The board went into closed session to discuss personnel matters.

The following resignations were accepted: Teagon Suey, middle school special education; Richard Boettner, vocal music accompanist; Kylie Mattke, high school auxiliary sponsor; Alexandria Gallagher, elementary special education paraprofessional, effective April 10; Sadie Kerr, youth development worker, effective April 25; and Maddie Prismantas, youth development worker, effective April 25.

The following reassignments were approved: Michelle Young, kindergarten teacher to fourth grade teacher; Justin Eiken, learning center teacher to middle school special education teacher; and Kerry Wilmes, sixth grade special education teacher to seventh grade special education teacher.

The following personnel were approved for hire: Kelsi Meyer, parent educator; Anne Chambers, elementary special education; Kassie Jones, elementary before and after school site director; Patipon Bunyarattaphantu, youth development worker; Kay Phillips, youth development worker; and Gina Felzke, elementary yearbook sponsor.

Phillip Pohren was hired as the elementary principal for the 2018-2019 school year.

The following personnel were approved for summer school staff: Melissa Coffelt, nurse; Kari Ogle, nurse; Gannon Albrecht, Ryan Laddish, Callie Mattson, Beth Mires, Keston Oltman and Delaney Steeby, all youth development workers; Kristen Aley, Randi Nielson, Leigh Beth Alsup, Jennifer Stoll, Jamie Backman, Shirley Barnett, Janetta Brown, Michelle Young, Ron Leader, Tracey Wallace, Sherra Weldon, Chelli Green and Janet Smith, all teachers.