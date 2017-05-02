Mary Alice Coleman, 77, Savannah, died Monday, May 1, 2017, at her home.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11 am, Thursday, May 4 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 pm, Wednesday, May 3 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be sent to American Cancer Society or Mosaic Hospice, St. Joseph.

Online condolences may be made to pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.