During the April 9 Maryville City Council meeting, the result of the April 3 election was accepted with Matt Johnson and Jason McDowell taking the oath of office to become members of the council.

Next, Rachael Martin was selected as the new mayor of the city while Ben Lipiec was chosen as the mayor pro-tem. The council also divided several board appointments between the five council members.

Summer event leaders came to the council to request closure of streets and parking lots for their specific happening.

The Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s Lily White asked to close the municipal parking lot at the corner of Fourth and North Buchanan as well as Fourth Street from North Buchanan to North Fillmore on May 17 for the Downtown Sounds event of the Kids Block Party. The event will be held between 5 and 7:30 pm, Thursday, May 17.

Maryville Public Arts Council President Mark Hendrix requested the closure of three sides of the downtown square by 7 pm for the third annual Arts, Rhythm and Brews on Friday, May 18. The event is expected to close by 11 pm.

The Maryville Host Lions Clubs will host the farmers market again this summer every Saturday from 6 am to noon, beginning May 5 through September 29. Their representative, Sam Mason, asked to close the municipal parking lot at the corner of Fourth and North Buchanan.

The council approved all event requests.

Other new business included:

• Accepting a hay lease agreement with Fast Farms for the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport land at $7,230 for three growing seasons. Eight firms submitted bids.

• Approved of No. 2 change order with Ideker Inc. for the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport’s apron rehabilitation project with a decrease of $30,583, making the project total $881,405, less than the original $907,223 contract.

City Manager Greg McDanel told of an upcoming design meeting at 9 am, Friday, April 13, with Williams Spurgeon Kuhl & Freshnock Architects, to provide architectural design services for the new public safety building. He spoke about the progress of the study for the consolidation of the county’s 911 emergency dispatch services. The city is receiving bids for three new vehicles and two current models of AWD utility police pursuit vehicles and one current model one-ton standard cab 4×4 truck with an eight-foot box.

Also, McDanel reported that the 2018 asphalt mill and overlay project will be for 11 miles with 22 segments in the main bid. Three firms attended the pre-bid meeting April 3 for the $1.2 to $1.5 million project.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland reported on several golf events slated for this summer and the cancelling of the extreme rodeo event this weekend due to impending winter weather.

The council went into closed session to address a real estate deal.