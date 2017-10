Mark Benedict Lager, 57, Maryville, died Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at his home.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Friday, October 20 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church. The rosary will be said at 7:30 pm.

Memorials may be made to Nodaway County Special Olympics and SSM Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.