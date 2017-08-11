Lucille Agnes Henggeler, 94, Stanberry, died Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at a Maryville nursing home.

Services will be at 10 am, Friday, August 11 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct., with burial to follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception Jct.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, St. Columba Catholic Church and/or SSM Hospice, Maryville, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

