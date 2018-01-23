The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Coding Club for grades three to eight, 5:30 to 7 pm, Tuesday, January 30 and continues Tuesdays, February 6, 13, 20 and 27. The five-week coding course starts with coding a simple game. Each week, coding knowledge will be added. Snacks provided. Membership fee is $5.

• Baby/Toddler Time, 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, February 1. For infants to age three accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

• Birth to Six Story Hour for infants to age six, 5:30 to 6:30 pm, Thursday, February 1. This month’s theme is All Aboard.

• Adult Reading Challenge, sign-up begins now, program ends Wednesday, February 28 with prize-drawing winners. Contact the library for more information.

To register or for more information, call the library at 660.582.5281.