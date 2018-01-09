The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Sign up is underway through Saturday, January 13 for the Children’s Business Fair for youth age eight through high school. It’s for youth interested in creating a product or service and earning a profit.

• Story Hour, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” for children ages two to eight, 5:30 to 6:30 pm, Tuesday, January 16.

• Baby/Toddler Time, 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, January 18. For infants to age three, must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

• Lego Club, 6 pm, Thursday, January 18. For students in grades kindergarten to six, advance registration is requested.

• Adult Reading Program, sign-up begins now, program ends Wednesday, February 28. To participate, read one to three books, from each of four categories. Contact library for more information.

To register or for more information on these events, call the library at 660.582.5281.