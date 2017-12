The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, has announced its holiday hours. The library will have its normal hours of 9 am to 6 pm, Tuesday through Friday, and 9 am to 3 pm, Saturday. The library will be closed on Sunday, December 24 and Monday, December 25 for Christmas; and Sunday, December 31 and Monday, January 1, 2018 for New Year’s.