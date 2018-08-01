Kyle and Kendra Long, Savannah, announce the birth of a son, Levi Dean, born July 10, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

He weighed seven pounds and 10 ounces and joins a brother, Hudson.

Maternal grandparents are Allen and Deneice Beggs, Guilford.

Paternal grandparents are Jeff and Glenda Long, Skidmore.

Maternal great-grandparents are William J and Elaine Beggs, Guilford and the late Jose and Nedra Hernandez.

Paternal great-grandparents are Donald and Margaret Cordell and Donald Long, all of Maryville and the late Marcella Long.