Shaun and April Bodle, Ravenwood, announce the birth of a son, Levi James, born Thursday, December 7, 2017, at Community Hospital-Fairfax.

He weighed eight pounds and 11.5 ounces and joins sisters, Isabella, nine, and Gracie, seven.

Maternal grandparents are James W. and Donna J. Whitaker, Burlington Jct.

Paternal grandparents are Jimmy and Helen Bodle, Gladstone, and Joe and Robin Burns, Pickering.

Maternal great-grandparents are Kenneth and Edith Chitwood and Charles and Helen Whitaker.

Paternal great-grandparents are Michael and Mildred Murphy and Clifford and Loretta Mills.