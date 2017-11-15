KCP&L sent representatives to the Hopkins City Council meeting on November 13 to answer questions on the lighting and billing changes and discrepancies.

Dan Hegeman, north district community affairs manager, and Larry Stuart, area manager, explained that street lights were being changed from 150 watt HPS fixtures to Class C LED, Type III, 82 watt fixtures. As of November 13, 107 of the 112 street lights had been changed. One light will not be replaced and two lights were discovered to be double billed to the City of Hopkins and Hopkins Housing.

The current lights cost the city $14.15 per month, while the new lights will cost $12.30 per month. The city should see this savings on its next electric bill.

The Hopkins Housing Board has requested that the lights remain the same.

Hegeman stated that KCP&L has attempted to choose lights with a similar lighting pattern. The older lights covered approximately 135 feet of ground; the new lights cover approximately 100 feet. Hegeman indicated that the city could try using different refractors at a cost to the city. The city could upgrade to a different light, but there would be an additional charge to the city.

Hegeman said that the position of the lights could be adjusted more toward the streets if necessary. Discussion was held on the light at the water plant which Stuart indicated was the same as the other replaced lights in town.

Hegeman has requested a credit be given the city for the double billing. City Clerk Dee O’Riley will determine when a street light at 801 North Fifth Street was taken down. Hegeman will look into the billing on this light to determine whether or not an adjustment is due to the city.

There are also two lights which have not been changed; Hegeman will look into this matter.

A strobe light effect will occur when a light needs to be replaced. This can be reported on the KCP&L website by giving the address and pole number.

Resident Jerry Cluff requested that his sewer charges of $561.65 be waived on a 98,000 gallon water leak that came to a combined water/sewer bill of $1,370.45. Because the leak was from a leaky toilet and the water had gone into the sewer system, the aldermen stayed with the city policy of charging for the sewer. Cluff has set up a payment plan to take care of the bill.

Chief Water Operator Jack Baldwin said that the property at 108 South Highway 148 was hooked up to the sewer and that it is now disconnected. The property owner has a delinquent bill and contested the sewer charges.

Sealed bids were opened on the surplus items. Two bids were received on each item except for the sewer machine which received none. Bo Hansen’s bids, $227 for the blue Ford pickup, $976 for the 1964 Galion motor grader and $376 for the dump truck, were approved. Allan Thompson’s bid, $52 for the John Deere mower, was approved. Thompson abstained from the voting; the other aldermen voted yes.

The annual LAGERS benefit election update was reviewed and the city made the decision to continue with the original elections.

A motion was approved for the City of Hopkins to participate in the 2020 census and O’Riley, Mayor Kelly Morrison and Baldwin will be able to act on behalf of the city.

The city clerk’s wages will be increased by three percent beginning January 2018.

The city will pay Richard Jones half of the cost up to a maximum of $1,000 for the clearing of a fence row and improving water flow to a ditch at the lagoon.

On a request by JD Scarborough to put up a Baptist church sign at the intersection of Highways 148 and 246, it was recommended that Scarborough speak with the state, which owns the right-of-way, and the fire district, which owns the adjoining property.

Alderman Richard Moore presented a list of nuisance cars at 203 North Fifth, 208 North Seventh, 107 North Fifth, 102 East Roseberry, 201 South Fourth and 407 East Morehouse. A letter will be sent to the current residents and property owners requesting compliance with the city’s nuisance ordinance.