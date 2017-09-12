Karen Lea Collins, 69, Clarinda, IA, formerly of College Springs, IA, died Saturday, September 9, 2017, at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, IA.

Survivors include two daughters, Stacey and Harold Aksamit, Bolckow and Wendy Turner, Maryville; mother, Vivian I. Akin, Clarinda; three grandchildren, Sydney Prather, Chloe Prather and Sophia Turner; several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Collins’ body has been cremated. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm, Saturday, September 16 at Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. Memorial services will follow the visitation at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society; the American Diabetes Association; or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home.