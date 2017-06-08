A Guilford man was found guilty of child molestation by a Clay County jury on June 8.

The jury found Gerald “Rick” Pedersen, 65, guilty on two counts of Felony Child Molestation in the 1st Degree but not guilty on the third count of Felony Forcible Rape.

The jury also returned verdicts assessing punishment of 10 years on both counts, however, the sentencing by Circuit Judge Larry D. Harman will not take place until July 21.

The case was transferred from Nodaway County to Clay County earlier this year. Charges were initially filed against Pedersen in April 2016.

