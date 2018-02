Using the home court advantage, the Jefferson Eagles basketball teams came out on top against the North Nodaway Mustangs. The girls game was a seesaw battle with the final score being 42-33, Eagles. The boys game saw the Eagles outscore the Mustangs throughout the game and the final score was 52-24.

Eagle Dalton Luke goes up strong. He scored six points and had four rebounds, one assist and three steals.

