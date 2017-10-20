Members of Jackie Carlson’s agricultural classes have been working all year, growing food to feed their school.

This year was the second year the classes grew a garden at the school. They grew watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers and squash. All the food has been utilized in the school cafeteria, feeding the students and saving the school in food costs.

Carlson ties the garden into her curriculum. Students study crop management, crop scheduling and planting and harvesting techniques. They start with seedlings in March in their greenhouse and then transplant the seedlings into the garden in May.

Preschool through third grade classes have been visiting the garden as well learning about the parts of plants and how they grow. They also enjoy helping the high school students with picking and gathering the produce.

Carlson stated she is working on applying for a grant and she hopes to be able to purchase a tiller and expand the garden next year, doubling it in size.

“I like how we get to go outside. I have learned that having a garden is kind of hard. It takes a lot of work,” high school student Spencer McQueen stated.