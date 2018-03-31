The Jefferson C-123 School Board approved personnel contracts during its regular meeting on March 21.

After discussion in closed session, the non-certified contracts were approved in open session for Sandy Wilmes, Emmy Brown, Stacey Mattson, Katey Fletchall, Angela Edick, Deanna Cozine, Don McCrary, John Barthold, Dan Welch, Dickie Henry and Charlie Bliley.

It was approved to increase the preschool program to a full day, Monday through Thursday, beginning next school year. The fees will be on a sliding scale based on lunch fee status. The fee for students on the full-pay lunch will be $8; those on reduced lunches will be $6 and the fee for those who qualify for free lunches will be $4.

The board listened to salary proposals that included a $400, $500 or $800 base increase with a $20 to $25 increase to insurance coverage. No action was taken; the topic was tabled.

It was approved to enter into an agreement with Missouri Educators United Health Plan for the upcoming year. Health insurance will go up approximately 14.4 to 19.7 percent next year.

It was approved to amend the 2017-18 calendar. March 8 was a makeup snow day and April 20 will be. March 30 will be an additional makeup day, with a dismissal at 12:30 pm.

Superintendent Tim Jermain informed the board of several bids received for buses, phone and intercom systems and security entrance buzzer systems. No action was taken. Some bids had not been received yet.

Jermain also reviewed the current tax collections, gave updates on student activities and stated that elementary attendance was 97.27 percent.

High School Principal Charley Burch reported on student activities and stated that high school attendance was 96.37 percent.

The regional Missouri School Board Association meeting is April 24.

Terri Jermain, Colette Null and Kara Hauber shared with the board the learning that is happening in their classrooms.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 7:30 pm, Monday, April 16.