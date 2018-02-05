The Jefferson C-123 School Board conducted the following business during its regular meeting on January 17:

Superintendent Tim Jermain’s contract was approved for one year; the salary will be set at a later date.

First semester dual credit reimbursements were approved.

Rachel Denne and Hope Pappert gave the school board an update on classroom activities.

High school attendance was 97.29 percent. Elementary attendance was 97.17 percent.

Jermain reviewed the current tax collections and gave a legislative update regarding the State Board of Education. He also gave the board an update on the gym construction progress.

Jared McQueen and Dan Collins are running for the open school board positions.

The following sports co-ops with South Nodaway were approved: junior high football, junior high softball, junior high basketball, junior high track, high school cheer, high school softball, high school girls cross country, high school baseball and high school track.