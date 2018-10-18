Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, IA, is voluntarily recalling six of its meat and potato products across its eight-state region due to possible contamination with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. The potential for contamination was discovered after Hy-Vee’s supplier, McCain Foods, announced it was recalling its caramelized mushrooms and fire-roasted tomatoes, which are ingredients that are used in six Hy-Vee products. To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products.

Hy-Vee is recalling the following products from all of its stores:

Hy-Vee Bacon Wrapped Cowgirl Chicken Grillers – 8 ounce each

UPC Code 023092600000

Hy-Vee Fire Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella Twice Baked Potato – 5 ounce each

UPC Code 023755400000

Hy-Vee Cowgirl Chicken Griller Patty – 6 ounce each

UPC Code 023100200000

Hy-Vee Gourmet Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss Burger – 6 ounce each

UPC Code 023168400000

Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss – 2 ounce each

UPC Code 023164300000

Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss – 12 count, 30 ounces

UPC Code 023266600000

All impacted products have a “Best If Used By” date of Oct. 22, 2018, or sooner.

Customers who purchased any of these products with these dates should not consume them. Customers are being asked to discard these items or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.