The Maryville High School Spoofhound girls basketball team is now 6-13 for the season after suffering a 39-48 defeat against the Lathrop Mules on January 31.
Abbie Greeley passes to a teammate. Her stats for the evening were nine points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Amberlea Auffert shoots to score on a pass from Molly Renshaw. Auffert would total eight points and four rebounds for the evening; Renshaw had a rebound and an assist.
Bethel Orshiso moves into position to shoot the first two points of the evening for the Hounds. She ended the evening with two points, four rebounds and an assist.
