The Hopkins City Council decided at the April 2 meeting to not add any streets to the 2017 street improvement project.

Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City, was unable to complete the 2017 Hopkins street project due to adverse weather at the end of the year. There are 19 blocks on that street project.

The pump house and water plant painting project is on hold because Chief Operator Jack Baldwin has been unable to meet with the JL Houston project painter.

The First Christian Church requested help with a $132.93 sewer bill, which resulted when a toilet was left running. It was decided that since the water had run down the sewer, the fee wouldn’t be waived. This is in keeping with the policy that the council uses with all of these type of requests. Baldwin said the church has paid the bill.

The Northwest Regional Council of Governments requested that Hopkins Mayor Kelly Morrison sign a letter sent to members of Congress stating that Hopkins is not in favor of longer and heavier trucks on city streets and highways. This was approved.

A part-time resident contacted Morrison about a house break-in. Morrison and other council members had not heard of other break-ins.

The city approved the leasing a portable toilet for the cemetery over Memorial Day weekend. Baldwin also stated that the cemetery caretaker will not be available that weekend.

Hopkins Community Betterment’s (HCB) request to put rock at the RV sites in the city park was approved. The request to use Third Street for the HCB flea and vendor market was approved. The event is planned to coincide with citywide garage sales; that date has not been set. No street closure is planned.