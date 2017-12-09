Conception Abbey and Tri-C Partners 4 Progress held their annual #GivingTuesday event November 28 on the Conception Abbey campus.

Just over 100 people attended the event helping to do the following: donate and wrap gifts for eight adopted local families, make more than 100 Christmas tree ornaments for the adopted families; assemble, cut and tie 30 fleece blankets for the adopted families and sign 150 Christmas cards for those alone or without family during the holiday season. Participants collected $150 in gift cards and $1,000 in cash and online donations. “Our #GivingTuesday event can be summed up in one word – community. In its simplest form, this event is our community taking care of each other,” Trish Wiederholt, Conception Abbey’s event coordinator, said.