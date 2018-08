Virginia L. “Ginger” Bears, 54, Clearmont, died Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at her home.

Services will be at 10 am Saturday, August 11 at the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.