George M. Livengood, 64, Pickering, died Thursday, April 5, 2018, at his home.

Graveside services and burial will be 2 pm, Tuesday, April 10 at the White Oak Cemetery, Pickering.

Memorials can be directed to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.