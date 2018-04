The Bearcat baseball team has a conference win/loss record of 21 – 9, ranking first in the MIAA Conference.

Per-capita production of all 9,288 Division II baseball players by hometown indicates that the Midwest and South, traditional hotbeds of baseball, are at the forefront. This pattern resembles the Major League production map.

The Bearcats host Southwest Baptist this weekend with good weather predicted. Go Bearcats!