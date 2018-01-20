The 2017-18 Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team was recently announced. Twenty-eight players representing 15 states from throughout the country were named to the first team and are mapped based on where they went to high school.

The best of the best hailed from the “rust belt,” the Deep South and the West Coast. The states of Georgia and Ohio led with four all-pros followed by California and Washington with three. The Los Angeles Rams have six all-pros followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers with four.