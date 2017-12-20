It’s the time of year for college football’s post-season individual honors. The cream of the crop or All-Americans of the 128 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams as selected by the Associated Press (AP).

This map displays the first, second and third team All-Americans by their hometown state. Four states, Florida, 10; Texas, nine; California, eight; and Georgia, six; account for 33 of the 74 players. The Power Five conferences accounted for 85 percent of the elite players. Altogether 30 states were represented by All-Americans. Two players, both punters, were from Australia.