As we move into the middle of November, the college basketball season is in full swing. In addition, it was also the Early Signing period, November 8-15, for recruits from the class of 2018.

Seventy-eight out of the Top 100 high school players have already made commitments. Primarily to perennial contenders like Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and Maryland. This small sample of the top 100 players indicates the prominent role the eastern half of the country plays in basketball.