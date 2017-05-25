2017 NCAA Division I Softball Super Regionals, called the Sweet Sixteen, will be played this weekend, May 27-28.

The SEC accounts for seven of the teams. This proportional-symbol map displays the teams that have amassed the highest rankings over the past five years. The largest symbols include Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Oregon, Michigan and Tennessee. All teams except Michigan are still alive going into this weekend. The eight Super Regional winners will play in the College World Series the following week.