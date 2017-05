This proportional-symbol map displays Collegiate Baseball Division I final polls from 2012 to 2016.

LSU, Virginia, TCU, Florida State, Louisville and Vanderbilt lead the list that includes 72 teams during this five-year period. Southeastern dominance along with PAC-12 teams correlate with traditional baseball hotbeds. This pattern is similar to the baseball player origins map, leaving little doubt as to the role climate plays in college baseball success.