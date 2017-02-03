This weekend’s Super Bowl marks the 51st game since the event began in 1967.

Nineteen teams have had at least one Super Bowl victory. Pittsburgh, with six trophies, leads all teams followed by Dallas and San Francisco with five each. Green Bay, New England and New York each have four. Will this year’s game become the first for Atlanta or the fifth for New England? *Oakland’s three wins include one while the team was based in Los Angeles in 1984 and Baltimore’s three wins include one in 1971 when the team was the Baltimore Colts.