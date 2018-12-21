It’s the time of year for college football’s postseason individual honors. The cream of the crop, or All-Americans, of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams are selected by the Associated Press. This map displays the first, second and third team All-Americans by their hometown state over the past couple of years. Five states: Texas, 17, Florida, 16, California, 11, Georgia, nine, and Louisiana, eight, account for 61 of the 137 players or 45 percent. The Power Five conferences accounted for 86 percent of the elite players. Altogether, 35 states were represented by All-Americans. Three players, all punters, were from Australia.