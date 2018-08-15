Florence Claire Flanary, 92, Burlington Jct., died Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Services will be at 11 am, Friday, August 17 at Price Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

A family gathering for friends and family will be held after the funeral dinner at the Burlington Jct. United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Burlington Jct. United Methodist Church or Rolla-Dicks American Legion Auxiliary Post #315.

