Eugene J. McCown, 77, St. Joseph, formerly of Burlington Jct., died Thursday, April 5, 2018, at LaVerna Village, St. Joseph.

Services were Monday, April 9 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.