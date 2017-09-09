Eugene Field Elementary School Media Specialist Ree Sullivan got a pleasant surprise when the school’s newly-remodeled library was awarded $1,000.

Gumdrop Books, an international book distributor based in Bethany, continued its grand re-opening celebration of the company’s online store by inviting librarians to view the revamped site and enter the library book giveaway through the Fitzgerald Family Trust.

“We were so excited and surprised to be Gumdrop Books’ winner,” Sullivan said. “We already have some amazing things in mind to spend our prize money on such as robots for our Maker Space area, STEAM kits for exploration and innovation, and of course, more books for our new library. Thank you Gumdrop Books for supporting our school and community.”

