Esther R. Kenny, 92, Skidmore, died Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Graveside services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, February 3 at Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the directions of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.