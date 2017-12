Elizabeth A. Newton, 89, Maryville, formerly of Skidmore, died Sunday, December 17, 2017, at Nodaway Nursing Home.

Graveside services and interment will be 2 pm, Wednesday, December 20 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Visitation will be from 5 pm to 7 pm, Tuesday, December 19 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Skidmore United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made to pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.