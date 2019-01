Eldon Leon Clayton, 96, Guilford, died Monday, January 1, 2019, at his home.

Services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, January 5 at the Guilford United Methodist Church, Guilford. Burial will follow at the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, January 4 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Guilford United Methodist Church or the Weathermon Cemetery.

