The Jefferson girls basketball team held on to its first quarter lead in a nail-biter on December 8. They won 30-27 against the Mound City Panthers.

Senior Josie Deen, surrounded by Panther defense, shoots for the basket.

The Jefferson boys basketball team took a commanding lead in the first half and went on to achieve a 59-42 victory.

