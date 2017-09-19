Everyone who lives in or visits this city has a reason they’ve chosen Maryville.

Downtown Maryville is asking community citizens to identify what it is that makes Maryville special, and to come up with a slogan or phrase that defines it.

Downtown Maryville is an organization made up of local business people with the common goal of revitalizing the downtown district. The organization has launched a slogan contest in search of that special phrase, with plans for a bigger, more permanent project, likely as part of the pocket park for which the organization is fundraising to purchase.

“The goal is to create some sort of wall art that will go on the exterior wall of a building in the downtown district,” Sam Mason, Downtown Maryville promotions chairman, said.

Mason said he was inspired by a painting in Kansas City that says “Kansas City, I’m so in love.” The painting is located near Crown Center in the Crossroads District.

“People from within Kansas City and visitors to the area flock to the painted art to take their picture with it,” Mason said. “We’re looking for something like that, organic and whimsical. We imagine it to be simple but something that speaks volumes for Maryville residents, university students and alumni and visitors to our community.”

Mason said painted wall art like this has become the trend in communities across the country, thanks to the visual nature of social media outlets like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

“Once we identify a winning slogan, we plan to move on to a design contest, and then find an artist to make that design become a reality,” Mason said.

Depending on the results, there may be a place for the slogan in other Downtown Maryville marketing materials. A $250 prize and media recognition will be awarded to the winner.

Downtown Maryville plans to have the contest open to entries through Sunday, October 15 at downtownmaryvillemo.org, where a full entry form and guidelines are available. However, if the organization does not feel that any of the entries are the right fit, the deadline may be extended.