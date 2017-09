On September 14, Downtown Maryville hosted its second-ever piccadilly with a “Queen of Hearts” theme at the Maryville Country Club. More than 100 women, 75 businesses and 35 volunteers attended to support the efforts of the Missouri Main Street organization, which is striving to improve the historic square of Downtown Maryville.

More than $14,000 was raised to be used to create a pocket park at Third and Main’s southwest corner.