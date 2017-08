Dorothy Kathleen Doran Smith, 92, Maryville, died Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Services will be at 2 pm, Friday, August 4 at St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church with burial following at St. Patrick Cemetery, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.