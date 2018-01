Doris C. Lewis, 88, Graham, died Friday, January 19, 2018, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

Graveside services and burial were Tuesday, January 23 at Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Memorials may be made to Tri-City Friendship Center, Maitland, or the Graham Union Church.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.