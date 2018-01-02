Donna Coleen Riley, 82, Maryville, died Friday, December 15, 2017, at Parkdale Manor Nursing Home, Maryville.

Funeral services were Monday, December 18 at Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to SSM Hospice, Maryville or the Long Branch Cemetery of Gaynor and can be sent to the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.