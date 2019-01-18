Cynthia Lynn Owens, 58, Maryville, died Monday, January 14, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Memorial services will be at 11:30 am, Saturday, January 19 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services on Saturday. Burial will follow the service in Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis TN 38105-9959.

