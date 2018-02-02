The Nodaway County commissioners approved the projected 2018 income and expenditures during their budget hearing on January 26.

The $10 million budget is approximately the same as the 2017 budget.

The county plans to build five bridges in the upcoming year and will design a sixth. However, due to the lack of BRO allocations, there are not any BRO bridges scheduled.

There are no major construction or maintenance projects planned for the upcoming year. Minor repairs will be made to the Nodaway County Courthouse to keep the structure in its current state.

Each county employee was given a three percent COLA raise this year.

The general revenue operating fund for the upcoming year is estimated to be $4.974 million, up nearly $780,000 from last year. Some of the reasons the fund received additional monies include allotments for an airport road study, $40,000; hazardous mitigation, $4,170; $16,000 trial fees, $16,350 guardian ad litem expenses, moving $20,000 for computer maintenance from the building fund to general fund, moving $8,350 for hazardous waste from the road and bridge fund to the general fund, $87,500 for vehicle purchases and other items.

The road and bridge department budget is $2.552 million, down $1.1 million from last year due to no federal bridges scheduled for construction this year.

Other budgets by department include the following: assessor’s office, $461,817; Administration Center, $457,419; and 911 emergency dispatching, $226,750. The 911 fund has a considerable increase in its expenses from last year. The additional funds include the purchase of new equipment such as a telephone recorder as well as allotting funds toward the 911 joint study with other Maryville law enforcement.

Expenses

The county’s funds support several general public welfare agencies and the amount approved include: New Nodaway Humane Society, $1,500; American Red Cross, $1,000; Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy, $2,500; Children and Family Center of Northwest Missouri $2,500; Big Brothers Big Sisters, $2,000; and The Ministry Center, $2,500.

The county also donates $2,000 to Children’s Mercy Hospital in support of Nodaway County children who utilize the facility for medical needs.

The budget has allotted $200,000 for continuous sandstone and other additional courthouse repairs.

Revenue

In 2017, the county budgeted $187,760 for 911 telephone tax income. This year, $184,226 was budgeted to be received.

Last year’s 12¢ per $100 valuation property tax generated $440,290 for the maintenance of the Administration Center. This year’s tax rate is the same, with an estimated revenue amount of $401,282.

The county estimates receiving $15,250 for liquor licenses this year.

The 2017 sales tax revenue generated $2,454,934. This year’s sales tax collection is estimated to see a down-turn by generating only $2,354,910.

The 5¢ gravel sales tax is estimated to generate $1.225 million dollars depending on the local economy this year.