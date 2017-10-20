Maryville City Council members voted unanimously to tear down the iconic Mozingo silo during a special meeting on October 17.

The silo will be demolished by Madget Demolition, St. Joseph, for $65,000.

The leveling of the structure was part of a line item called “site improvements” listed on the fourth change order for the Mozingo Conference Center.

City Manager Greg McDanel stated that the “demolition will leave the last ring and foundation. Staff will proceed to wrap the foundation in stone to match the conference center and place a commemorative plaque. A wood stage from the old clubhouse decking will be placed to create an events platform to allow for bands, tournaments, announcements, celebrations and wedding features.”

The change order included several other updates including $6,365 for painting the handrail on the conference deck, $5,315 for a handrail along the retaining wall, $4,734 for wiring updates, $4,055 for TV projectors and screens, $4,226 for a focal point stone accent wall in the prefunction space and $10,273 for alternate track lighting fixtures in the pro shop and restaurant areas.

The order also contained $59,900 for the construction of a monument sign located at the Northwest corner of the intersection of Highway 136 and Liberty Road. Boulders Inn and Suites will be contributing $15,000 toward the sign. Indigo Design, Inc., DeSoto, KS, designed the structure and EL Crawford, St. Joseph, will be building it.

The council approved $39,450 for carpet and $25,900 for vinyl flooring throughout the top level of the conference center from Meyer Floors, St. Joseph.

The Monday, October 23 Maryville City Council meeting has been canceled due to the administration being out of town on that date.