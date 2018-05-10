The Pickering City Council approved $32,000 to be spent on sealing city streets at its May 7 meeting.

Concerns had been voiced by citizens that cracks in the asphalt streets are going to cause wide-scale street deterioration. The project bid was awarded to Master Seal, St. Joseph. Work should begin at the end of May, first of June, if the weather cooperates. Money will be transferred from the general fund to pay for the project.

The official election results were reviewed. City Clerk Milt Sovereign gave the oath of office to incumbents Alderman Kevin Leedom and Mayor Charles Smith. Alderman Brad Judd was not in attendance.

There were no sewer pump failures in April. Sovereign reported that Dustun Law believes he will be able to return to work on sewer pump repairs. Sovereign will accompany Law initially to make sure he has no problems with the hoist due to his healing arm.

The Pickering Community Building will lease a new propane tank from MFA that meets all current codes. The community building committee will pay the lease amount. Sovereign will complete the necessary credit forms.

The community building has a broken threshold at the east door and no down spout on the southeast corner of the building. The council plans to look at both to determine the best way to proceed.

Smith is going to talk with North Nodaway Elementary Principal Ashley Marriott about bus drivers not stopping at stop signs and not looking both ways at intersections.

Alderman Ramona Pennington spoke about the issue of children playing in the street. Discussion was held and it was decided that Sovereign will buy three “children playing” signs for installation.

The storm siren batteries have been replaced. After checking with the siren company, Sovereign and Smith determined that truck batteries of the same voltage could be purchased at a third of the cost. Sovereign purchased eight batteries and installed them.

Discussion was held on an ordinance that makes owners of rental property inside the Pickering city limits responsible for mowing, cleaning and upkeep of the property.