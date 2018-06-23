The Clearmont City Council spent time at its June 19 meeting discussing water billing issues including three customers who are delinquent in their payments.

City employee Kristi Heideman presented the May water-sewer report noting 101 meters had been read and of that 90 were billed. The city billed 187,930 gallons for the month. She also reported data concerning daily receipts and the meter list. She spoke of three customers whose bills total more than $4,000, and while all three are making payments, late fees are deterring any progress on the balance.

The council agreed to forgo the late fees if the customers make a written agreement with the city on their payment plan and adhere to the agreement.

Councilwoman Nell Cowden presented a mock spreadsheet. The council agreed this will be helpful each month for relaying information and directed Heideman to complete and present each month.

Councilman Herb Snodderley reported two lagoon pumps need repair. He said street ditching maintenance will begin soon. Mayor Byron Clark will contact the Keller Asphalt representative to have the company survey the streets and determine the cost of asphalt repair versus chat and oil application. The city does have some chat and oil left from last year and some of the streets might receive that treatment, depending on the cost Keller determines.

Cowden had two possible resolutions to finalize the Hazardous Mitigation Plan. The council directed City Clerk Linda Babcock to draft ordinances dealing with water usage during a drought. Clark said he would connect with Peoples Service about any drought plan.

Patty McElroy, Clearmont resident, asked the city’s plan to replace her tube and dirt. No decision was made. She said she would buy the other two tubes and take care of the ditching at that time. She also requested being able to have chickens on her property, which was approved. According to city statutes, there must be a written agreement, which Babcock will draft.

Snodderley reported a resident complaint of cat litter dumping in the street. He also spoke of the weed ordinance. Council directed him to begin marking overly-weedy lawns and then send out letters giving the property owner 10-day notice to mow. After that, the city will contract with a company to mow the lawn and put the bill on the resident’s tax statement.

Snodderley has been in contact with an attorney who could possibly represent the city.

The council went into closed session by a roll call vote for the topic of employment.