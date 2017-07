Catherine “Caty” Roseanne Sharp Argo, 37, Ottumwa, IA, formerly of Maryville, died Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Iowa City, IA.

Services will be at 4 pm, Sunday, July 30 at Calvary Chapel, Maryville, with JD Dirks officiating. A potluck dinner will follow.

Memorials may be made to SSM Hospice, St. Francis, 2016 South Main, Maryville, MO 64468.